Jury finds Burlington man not guilty in death of his wife

The jury reached a verdict today Clearing a Burlington man accused in the death of his wife who was found near a burning car in April.

Fifty-eight-year-year-old Bradley Wischmeier has been found not guilty on the charge of homicide by vehicle by a Des Moines County jury. The jury returned the verdict at 10:25 this morning after getting the case on Friday at 11 a.m. The judge sent the jury home for the weekend, they were back in deliberations at 9:00 this morning.

Wischmeier had told deputies he was drinking and drove the car around until it caught fire.

The jury did find Wischmeier guilty of OWI, which is a second offense on that charge, he was convicted in June of 2011 on the same charge and now faces up to two years in prison. The Judge has reduced the bond from $20,000 cash to $7,500 cash or surety.

Sentencing for Wischmeier is scheduled for April 7th.

(By Steve Putney, KBUR Burlington)