Rock Valley woman dies in accident near Hull

One person was killed, another hurt, in a two-vehicle crash in northwest Iowa’s Sioux County near Hull on Friday night.

Thirty-year-old Molly TeSlaa of Rock Valley, was driving a 2007 Buick Rendezvous northbound on Highway 75. Twenty-four-year-old Wally Jansma of Sioux Center was going southbound on Highway 75 with his 2008 Chevrolet Uplander.

Apparently, TeSlaa lost control and entered the southbound lane of travel where the two vehicles collided. Jansma was tranported by the Hull Ambulance to the Hegg Memorial Hospital in Rock Valley for treatment of his injuries.

TeSlaa was transported by the Hull Ambulance to the Sioux Center Hospital where she died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident. The cause of accident remains under investigation.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)