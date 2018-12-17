Waukee schools chief operating officer resigns following charges

The embattled chief operating officer of a suburban Des Moines school district resigned in a closed-door meeting this morning.

The Waukee School Board accepted the resignation of Eric Rose after his arrest over the weekend. Rose was out on bond after being charged with three felonies in connection with alleged misspending and misconduct in office.

Rose was put on administrative leave earlier this month after a critical state audit. It found more than 130-thousand dollars in questionable spending on things like out-of-state retreats and office furniture.