Iowa’s Pemsl has season ending surgery

Iowa junior forward Cordell Pemsl underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday afternoon. The announcement came Tuesday by head coach Fran McCaffery.

“Cordell’s procedure removed hardware near his knee from a previous surgery when he was in high school,” said McCaffery.

Pemsl (6-foot-8, 230 pounds) has seen action in only two games this season, playing 13 minutes against UMKC (Nov. 8) and 18 minutes versus Iowa State (Dec. 6).

“I tried to give playing this season another shot in the Iowa State game, but after a week of rest and recovery, the chronic irritation caused by the hardware has remained resulting in my inability to play in Saturday’s game versus UNI. After further discussions with the medical staff, we determined that the best course of action is to correct the problem at this time.”

The native of Dubuque, Iowa, has played in 68 career games, averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.