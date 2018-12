Iowa Department of Corrections officials say 61-year-old Charles Lasage died on Sunday of a chronic illness.

Lasage was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the sexual assault and murder of Rosalyn Barnes of Des Moines, who’s body was found in a ditch near Adventureland in Altoona in October 1991.

The case led to Lasage also being found guilty of raping and killing another 11-year-old girl in New York in 1986.