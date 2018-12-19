Cyclone defense faces tough challenge in the Alamo Bowl

Iowa State has climbed the ladder in the Big 12 Conference on the strength of a defense that ranks as the league’s best. That unit will be tested in the December 28 Alamo Bowl by Washington State’s “air raid” offense that ranks at the top of the PAC 12 in passing and total offense.

“You go back to what coach Mike Leach has done in terms of shaping and changing the game of football in terms of the passing attack”, said Iowa State coach Matt Campbell. “They have been able to build a tremendous foundation.”

Washington State coach Mike Leach says the Cyclone defense will provide a difficult challenge.

“Coach Campbell does a great job on defense”, said Leach. “The biggest thing is they just keep playing extremely hard.”

The Cougars average more than 38 points and nearly 380- yards of passing per game.