Inmate charged with having drugs inside the Page County Jail

A Clarinda man already in jail on theft and drug charges faces a new string of charges after authorities say he was caught with drugs inside the jail.

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 45-year-old Jess Scott Larson was arrested Friday afternoon for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of contraband in a correctional facility. Palmer says Larson was charged after his office was notified by a jailer of an inmate possibly having contraband in the jail. Larson was removed from the cell block and placed in another block.

The suspect was originally held in the county jail on Clarinda Police charges of 5th degree theft, possession of a controlled substance and contraband in a correctional facility from a December 8th arrest.

(By Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah/Photo from Page County Sheriff’s website.)