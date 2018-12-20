Coralville attorney to spend time in prison following tax scheme

A Coralville attorney was sentenced to 38 months in prison for misusing the money of his clients.

Forty-six-year-old Jay Jung pleaded guilty to two counts of mail fraud and one count of making false claims to a government agency. He admitted to filing tax returns without the consent of his clients and then cashed the refund checks and put them into his personal account.

Jung admitted to using some of the money to buy an $83,000 BMW and took cash from another refund.

He was ordered to pay $618,000 in restitution to twelve victims.