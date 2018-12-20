Focus shifts from recruiting to Alamo Bowl at Iowa State

Success on the field is leading to success on the recruiting trail as Iowa State coach Matt Campbell signed a 20-man recruiting class that may be ranked as the best in program history.

“What I love about this class is 17 have been committed for a long time”, said Campbell. “They fit our culture.”

With recruiting over for now attention shifts back to next week’s Alamo Bowl against 13th ranked Washington State. While the coaches were wrapped up in recruiting Campbell says the players stayed focused on preparing for the Cougars.

“I think that is where you are appreciative of having a veteran football team”, added Campbell. “The leadership did a really good job.”

The 24th ranked Cyclones are 8-4.