Le Mars man dies in Plymouth County accident

One person has died following a crash in northwest Iowa’s Plymouth County on Wednesday night.

Ninety-year-old Harold Binneboese of Le Mars died as a result of injuries sustained in a collision involving two vehicles near Le Mars. The accident took place at an intersection of Highway 75 and a county road.

Binneboese was a passenger in the car that was crossing Highway 75 when it was struck by a pickup truck driven by 28 year old Stephan Goodvin of Whiting.

Also injured was 86-year old Nadine Binneboese, the driver of the car. All three suffered injuries and were transported to a Sioux City hospital.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)