Section of Southwest Iowa highway closed for hours due to fatal crash

One person was killed and one injured in a two-vehicle crash east of Shenandoah today.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 22-year-old Christian Carter of Shenandoah was driving a 1993 BMW westbound on Highway 2 around 8:19 a.m. The patrol says Carter attempted to pass in a no-passing zone and collided head-on with a 2017 Ford Expedition driven by 55-year-old Kelly Johnson of Shenandoah.

Carter was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Shenandoah Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Johnson was taken to Shenandoah Medical Center by Shenandoah Fire and Rescue for treatment of injuries. Traffic was shut down on Highway 2 for nearly four hours Friday morning due to the crash.

(By Ryan Matheny, KMA, Shenandoah)