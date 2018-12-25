Campbell pleased with workouts leading up to Alamo Bowl

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has been pleased with practice as the 24th ranked Cyclones get set to play 13th ranked Washington State in the Alamo Bowl. The Cyclones will have a final practice on Wednesday before Friday’s game.

Campbell says the only change in practice routine is they have been working out in the mornings since arriving in San Antonio.

“Because I want our kids to be able to certainly enjoy the afternoon and the bowl events we have”, said Campbell. “How we do it and what we do is not much different.”

In a season full of bad weather games Cyclone receiver Hakeem Butler hopes playing inside will help the offense be more explosive.

“It has been pretty cold and windy and rainy so we didn’t always get to throw those deep shots”, said Butler. “I think our whole team gets to show what we can do and be explosive.”