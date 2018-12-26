Davenport men sentenced to federal prison time on drug and weapons charges

Three eastern Iowa man will spend nearly two decades in prison for their convictions on a drug and weapons charges.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced 42-year-old Eric James Newman to 200 months in prison on a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Court records show Davenport police purchased meth from Newman in December of 2017, and later found him to be in possession of approximately one-quarter pound of meth, along with $3,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia. Newman had several prior felony drug convictions and was on probation at the time.

In a separate drug case, 30-year-old Corey Alan Taylor of Davenport, was sentenced to 210 months in prison for methamphetamine and firearms. Police says they bought meth from Taylor in December of 2017 and after his arrest found he had approximately two pounds of meth, nearly $44,000 in cash, and loaded firearms in his possession.

Another Davenport man will serve more than 17 years in prison on a weapons charge. Forty-two-year-old Nathaniel Charles Rockwood was sentenced to 210 months in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police found Rockwood on December 3rd, 2017, after obtaining information he was in possession of a firearm and had warrants for his arrest. Officers say Rockwood fled and rammed two marked police cars in an attempt to get away. Police captured him after a foot chase and he was found in possession of a firearm and methamphetamine.