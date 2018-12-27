Radio Iowa

Hawkeyes open practice in Tampa

Geno Stone

The Iowa Hawkeyes conducted their first practice in Tampa leading up to the New Year’s Day Outback Bowl against 18th ranked Mississippi State. Four close losses kept this from being a truly memorable season for the Hawkeyes and they hope to turn that around against the Bulldogs.

In a game featuring two of the nation’s top defenses it has the makings of a low scoring affair and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says they need to limit mistakes to have a chance.

“All in all it is going to take our best effort”, said Ferentz. “We have to have a great plan and have to go out and compete well to have a chance to beat these guys.”

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald rushed for more than a thousand yards and the Bulldogs will challenge an Iowa run defense that is giving up only 103 yards per game.

“They are more of a run heavy team”, said senior safety Geno Stone. “Their quarterback has a lot of carries. They have a good running back and their receivers are big, strong a fast. It is like the SEC teams that you see.”