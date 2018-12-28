Davenport men quickly arrested after stealing cellphones with GPS tracker

Two men who robbed a cellphone store in Davenport were quickly tracked down.

Police say the two men entered a Sprint store and showed a gun and forced the manager to open the store safe. The men took 70 new cellphones, five tablets and some money and fled the store. A store clerk called police and told them one of the phones had a GPS tracker.

Officers tracked the phone to a gas station and arrested 35-year-old Christopher Martin and 22-year-old Duqwain Hopkins on charges of theft and robbery. Martin also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Police say they found the phones and tablets worth $75,000, money taken from the store and a loaded gun in the car with the two men.