Avoca woman dies in rollover accident on I-80

One person died and another was injured in a western Iowa accident Monday.

The Iowa State Patrol reports the driver of a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, 46-year-old Melanie Thompson, of Avoca, who was not wearing a seat belt, died from her injuries at a hospital in Council Bluffs. A passenger in her car, 9-year-old Brianna Milledge, of Avoca, was buckled-up, but injured and taken to Children’s Hospital, in Omaha.

The accident happened at around 6:25 p.m. on westbound Interstate 80, on the northeast side of Council Bluffs, near mile marker nine. Authorities say the car went out of control to the right, for reasons unknown, went down an embankment and rolled over before coming to rest on its wheels in a field to the west of I-80.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)