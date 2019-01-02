Council Bluffs man serving life in son’s death dies in prison

A western Iowa man convicted of killing his infant son nearly 39 years ago has died in prison.

The Iowa Department of Corrections reports Kevin Richard Johnson died Monday night after a long-term illness. He was 64. Johnson was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder. He was arrested in July 1980 for the death of his 2-month-old son, Kevin Johnson, Jr.

Police found the baby buried in a wooded area behind the family’s home in Council Bluffs. An autopsy showed the boy died of head injuries.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)