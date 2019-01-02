One person dead after shoot out with deputies near Fort Dodge

A domestic disturbance near Fort Dodge on New Year’s Eve led to a chase, gunfire and a death.

A deputy with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department who was responding to the call observed a vehicle matching the description and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle did not stop and attempted to avoid the law enforcement agencies. During the attempted stop, gunshots came from the suspect vehicle that was avoiding law enforcement. Deputies that were on the scene returned gun fire.

The suspects’ vehicle drove out into a field in the southern part of Webster County and came to a stop. Law enforcement agencies secured the area around the vehicle and when the vehicle was approached, the person was found dead inside the vehicle.

The name of the victim and the deputies involved have not been released. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called to investigate.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)