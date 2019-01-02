Sioux City man calls for more information on priest abuse cases

A Sioux City native who survived sexual abuse in the Catholic church hopes bringing his experience to the public will encourage more people to come forward.

Tim Lennon with the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests says he was raped by a clergy member in 1960. He says when he reported it to the Diocese more than 30 years later, he received a vague letter that did not offer an apology or any help. Lennon spoke to a small crowd in Sioux City this weekend, calling for the Sioux City Diocese to release the names of clergy members who have been accused of abuse.

“So many suffer alone and never come forward. So when there’s public notice of a predator or of sexual abuse, it provides an opportunity for victims to step forward or to tell their family, friends or a counselor,” Lennon says. Lennon says Iowa’s laws about sexual abuse need to be reformed.

“So many victims bury memories for decades and laws such as statutes of limitations limits their ability to seek justice or have consequence for predators,” according to Lennon. The statute of limitations, or amount of time to bring legal action, is 10 years for sexual abuse in Iowa.

Lennon is also calling for the resignation of former Sioux City Bishop, Daniel DiNardo, as Head of U-S Conference of Catholic Bishops. The Cardinal has been accused of covering up clergy sexual abuse in Sioux City and Houston.

The Sioux City Diocese was unavailable to comment.

(Thanks to Katie Peikes, Iowa Public Radio)