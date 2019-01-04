Axne says border wall is not fiscally responsible or effective

The three Iowa Democrats serving in the U.S. House took their first votes in the 116th congress, joining with other Democrats in passing legislation that would end the partial government shutdown. Third district Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, says she supports enhanced border security, but is opposed to President Trump’s demand for money to complete a wall along the southern border.

“The wall has not been proven to be something that’s fiscally responsible or effective,” Axne says.

Axne along with Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer of Dubuque — the Democrat representing Iowa’s first district — are among 102 women just elected to the House. Both voted to return Nancy Pelosi to the speaker’s chair.

“She is really somebody who understands that every single voter’s voice in this country must be heard,” Axne says, “and she stands by those philosophies and those values.”

Dave Loebsack of Iowa City, the other Democrat representing Iowa in congress, says the partial government shut-down is unacceptable, particularly when U-S-D-A — which he says has “nothing to do with securing the border” — is closed and farm payments aren’t being processed.

Steve King of Kiron — the only Republican who remains in Iowa’s House delegation — announced today he will hold a town hall meeting in each of the fourth congressional district’s 39 counties this year. King last year said town hall meetings had become forums for “paid protesters” and he stopped scheduling them.