Six people hurt in Fort Dodge apartment fire

A half dozen people were hurt when fire struck an apartment building in Fort Dodge this morning.

The call came just before 7 o’clock from the Biltwell Apartments at 106 North 10th Street. One person was transported to a Fort Dodge hospital for smoke inhalation while five others were treated at the scene and released. The fire destroyed one apartment and caused heat and smoke damage throughout the sixth floor of the building.

The apparent cause was an unattended candle in a bedroom of the apartment. No further damage was reported.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)