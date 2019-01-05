Blood drive set in honor of Iowa law officers

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is next week and seven Iowa offices of LifeServe Blood Center will be taking blood donations from supporters of the men and women in blue.

Shay Willis, spokeswoman for LifeServe, says the Blue Blood Drive is Wednesday and it’ll feature some great swag and appropriate after-donation treats. “We have a super-cool t-shirt that all of our donors will receive,” Willis says, “and we will be giving away donuts in our canteen as part of our refreshments that day, thanks to some generous donors.”

The event is being co-sponsored by Iowa COPS, Concerns of Police Survivors, which assists surviving families and affected co-workers of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. Donors with all blood types are welcome as blood demands change from day to day.

“If you go to LifeServeBloodCenter.org, we update that every single day and we tell visitors how many days worth of a blood supply we have,” Willis says. “We also tell visitors to that website what types of blood we need.”

LifeServe facilities taking part in the special event are located in: Ames, Des Moines, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Mason City, Sioux City and Urbandale. Donating one pint of blood may help to save as many as three lives. Willis says it usually takes about 45 minutes to an hour to give blood. “If you’ve never donated blood, the actual donation process should take just a few minutes,” Willis says. “What some people don’t always understand is that you have to answer some questions. We have to make sure it’s safe for you to give but that it’s also for us to make sure what you give is safe to provide to a patient in need.”

LifeServe is the sole provider of blood to more than 120 hospitals in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska. To schedule an appointment, call 800-287-4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.