Trump backer arrested for disorderly conduct at Warren campaign rally

A Trump supporter from Minnesota is accused of disrupting a campaign event in Storm Lake for 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren.

Police say they were providing security for the Massachusetts senator Saturday when 58-year-old Randal Thom of Lakefield became vocal, aggressive and tried to assault people in the crowd.

Thom was reportedly trying to confront Warren about the government shutdown outside and unfurled a banner that said, “Keep America Great.”

Officers say he tried to hit a Warren supporter with the banner and was taken into custody. Thom was arrested for disorderly conduct and booked in jail.

