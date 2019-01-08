Iowa delegation reaction to president’s Oval Office speech

Members of Iowa’s congressional delegation say it’s time to end the partial government shut-down, but their responses to President Trump’s Oval Office address vary, based on their political affiliation.

Republican Senator Joni Ernst said Democrats in congress “are playing games with the safety and security of each and every town in America.” In a written statement issued tonight, Ernst said a wall will not only protect the southern borner, but prevent human trafficking and the transport of illegal weapons and drugs.

Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack, a Democrat from Iowa City, said the president seems obsessed with what Loebsack describes as “an expensive and ineffective wall.” Loebsack issued a written statement tonight, saying it’s time for congress to stop “the bickering” and pass a bill that includes border security measures along with reform of the country’s broken immigration system.