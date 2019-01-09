Steyer won’t run president, will spend more on ‘Need to Impeach’

California billionaire Tom Steyer came to Iowa today to announce he is not running for president. Steyer said he will, instead, plug another $40 million into his “Need to Impeach” effort.

“Most people come to Iowa around this time to announce a campaign for the presidency, but I’m proud to be here to announce that I will do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, to remove a president,” Steyer said.

Steyer already has spent $50 million hosting meetings around the country and running ads arguing President Trump should be impeached. Steyer told reporters in Des Moines he will dedicate “100 percent” of his time over the next year working to remove Trump from office.

“It’s important to actually organize the voice of Americans,” Steyer said. “There is no existing institution prepared to do that work.”

Steyer indicated part of the effort will be aimed at convincing Democrats in congress to begin impeachment proceedings and to pressure the Democratic candidates who are running for president to support impeachment.

“I am personally trying to do the right thing because I think it’s really important,” Steyer said. “I think there’s a huge, dangerous threat to our country posed by our president.”

Steyer, who is 61, spent $30 million on another group called “NextGen America” to spur turn-out among younger voters in the 2018 elections. Iowa was one of the target states for that effort.