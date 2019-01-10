A woman died, a man critically injured in house fire in Sherrill

The victims of a fatal house fire near the northeast Iowa town of Sherrill have been identified.

Firefighters from Sherrill and Holy Cross were sent to the home at 16617 South Mound Road shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 53-year-old Lisa Kloft was found inside the home after the fire was extinguished. Another resident, 52-year-old John Ogelsby, was injured and taken to a Dubuque hospital before being airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. The house was destroyed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.