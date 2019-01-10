DCI probes ‘suspicious death’ in Rockwell

An investigation is underway into what’s being called a suspicious death in northern Iowa.

Authorities were called to a home in Rockwell just after 4 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, where a deceased male was found on arrival.

Authorities say the death was not caused by blunt force trauma or foul play but is being considered suspicious.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to assist in the investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City