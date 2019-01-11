Iowa’s top rockers and supporters are named to the state hall of fame

The long list of the 2019 inductees to the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame is being announced.

Cindy Stanbro, executive director of the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Museum in Arnolds Park, says it’s a wide array of bands, musicians, singers, deejays and others, which this year includes an accomplished guitarist:

“A gentleman named Nick Knedler who’s from southeast Iowa has a way of playing the guitar — he lays it down on the ground like a piano and he plays it,” Stanbro says. “Sometimes, he attaches a pick to a drill and plays. It’s just amazing watching him play. He’s opened for Bon Jovi and Metallica.”

Other inductees include several bands: Evolution of Sound, Flipside, The Ravons and The Pena Brothers Band; as well as individuals like, Bill Riley, Dan Sullivan and Willis David Hoover.

The organization is based in the Iowa Great Lakes. Stanbro says anyone can nominate someone to the Iowa hall by filling out a form on the website, and the information is stored indefinitely.

“We compile all of that throughout the year on a huge spreadsheet that we separate into regions,” Stanbro says. “That spreadsheet goes out to all the board members after September 15th every year and they can see how many people have nominated this individual.”

The board meets each November to hash out who will be inducted.

“We try to make sure that Iowa is represented pretty wholly, that there are individuals, artists, bands and what-have-you from all of our regions,” Stanbro says. “They have to have a minimum of 25 years experience in the industry and have made a significant impact.”

The induction ceremony will be held at the new Roof Garden at Arnolds Park on August 31st and September 1st. Tickets for the induction go on sale in mid-March. See the complete listing of this year’s inductees at www.iowarocknroll.com.

Since incorporation in 1997, more than 400 entities have been inducted into the Iowa hall.

