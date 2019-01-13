Northern Iowa holds off Drake

Drake nearly erased an 11-point deficit before UNI outlasted the Bulldogs in the final moments of a 57-54 loss Sunday afternoon at the McLeod Center.

Drake (12-5, 1-3 MVC) had multiple opportunities to pull ahead of the Panthers but were held scoreless for the final 5:40 of the contest. UNI’s (7-10, 2-2 MVC) disruptive defense limited the Bulldogs to a season-low 33.9 percent shooting percentage.

“We weren’t great offensively,” said Drake head coach Darian DeVries. “I thought we defended well enough to win the game, but we couldn’t get anything going to get over the hump.”

Three Panthers finished in double-figure point totals, senior Wyatt Lohaus ended the night with a team-high 14 points, AJ Green ended with 11 and Luke McDonnell finished with 10. Trae Berhow finished with nine points while hauling in a team-high nine rebounds

Luke McDonnell and Justin Dahl each recorded six rebounds on the night while Berhow and Lohaus each recorded two assists. The Panthers recorded four blocks, the second highest mark of the season.