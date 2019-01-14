Fort Dodge woman dies in weekend traffic accident

A 54-year-old woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident near Fort Dodge.

The Iowa State Patrol identified the victim as Sheila Ross of Fort Dodge. Ross was the passenger in a 2003 Jeep Liberty driven by 63-year-old Paul Ross of Fort Dodge. Reportedly the Ross Jeep was traveling southbound on P-59 when it crossed the center line due to the icy road conditions into the path of a northbound 2006 Nissan Murano driven by 56-year-old Laurie Mullen from Fort Dodge.

Sheila Ross died of her injuries in the crash. Both Paul Ross and Laurie Mullen were transported to a Fort Dodge hospital for treatment of their injuries. The accident remains under investigation.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)