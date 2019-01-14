Iowa’s T.J. Hockenson declares for the NFL Draft

Tight end T.J. Hockenson is the latest Iowa Hawkeye to leave early for the NFL Draft.

Hockenson had a breakout sophomore season in which he had 49 receptions for 760 yards and six touchdowns for a Hawkeye team that finished 9-4. He was named winner of the Mackey award as the nation’s top tight end and joins fellow tight end Noah Fant, safety Amani Hooker and defensive end Anthony Nelson as Hawkeyes leaving early for the draft. Junior tight end Noah Fant declared in December.

“Amani, Anthony and T.J. have been outstanding members of our team on the field and as leaders within the program,” said Hawkeye Kirk Ferentz. “While we are disappointed to see them leave, we recognize this is an important decision and we wish them the very best as they pursue the draft.”

The Iowa football program under Ferentz has sent 170 players to the NFL, including 66 draft picks and 104 free agents. At least one Hawkeye has been selected in the NFL Draft every year since 1978. In the past 11 seasons, 40 Hawkeyes have been taken in the NFL Draft, including four first round selections.