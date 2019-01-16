No spring game at Iowa State

Iowa State announced today the football team’s 2019 spring football practice schedule will begin on March 12 and conclude on April 20. This year’s spring schedule will not include a spring football game.

“As a result of the uncertain weather conditions we face each spring in Iowa, plus the site preparation work that will begin this Spring for the new Sports Performance Center project, Coach Campbell and I have decided to not schedule a spring football game,” Iowa State Athletics Director Jamie Pollard said. “Similar to last year, Coach Campbell and his staff can use that day to conduct a 15th spring practice which they feel is more beneficial for the overall development of the student-athletes and the football program.”

This will be the second year in a row the football team did not host a spring football game. The 2018 game was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Iowa State football will host its annual Pro Day on March 26.