Puppies thrown over bridge in Dallas County are recovering

An Iowa pet rescue organization is caring for 14 puppies that someone threw over a bridge.

AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue in DeSoto reports two people saw a man stop on a gravel road this weekend near the Missouri-Iowa state line and throw a bag over the bridge before driving away.

Terry Parkhurst and his brother ran down to the iced-over creek and found 14 puppies in the sack. All of the newborn dogs survived and are now being cared for by volunteers in Dallas County.

Police are still looking for the person who tossed the pups over the bridge.

(Photo courtesy of AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue)