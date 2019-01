Iowa will have a representative on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee.

Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a freshman Democrat from Des Moines, has been selected to serve on the Ag Committee – replacing Republican Steve King. He was stripped of all his committee assignments this week following comments to the New York Times about white supremacy and white nationalism.

That left Iowa in jeopardy of not having a representative on the House Ag Committee for first time in 120 years.