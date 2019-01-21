Two dead after falling through ice on Storm Lake

Two people died, two others are hospitalized, after a vehicle fell through the ice at Storm Lake late on Sunday afternoon.

Officials went out onto the ice and located one adult male and three small children who were brought to the shore and transported to a local hospital. The adult male and one of the children later died.

The other two children were transferred by air to a Sioux Falls Hospital. Authorities have not released the names of the victims at this time. The incident remains under investigation by the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa DNR.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)