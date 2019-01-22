Des Moines superintendent uses throwback video to announce snow day (video)

Many Iowa schools have delayed or even canceled classes today due to the ice that’s already pelted northwest Iowa — and the prediction of freezing drizzle, followed by snow in other areas.

Des Moines Schools posted a video announcing today’s snow day on twitter featuring Superintendent Thomas Ahart and his wife Jami Bassman Ahart. They’re are sitting at a piano, mimicking the characters Archie and Edith Bunker from the 1970s TV show “All in the Family.”

The video was posted on Twitter early this morning.