Des Moines superintendent uses throwback video to announce snow day (video)

Thomas Ahart and Jami Bassman Ahart in character.

Many Iowa schools have delayed or even canceled classes today due to the ice that’s already pelted northwest Iowa — and the prediction of freezing drizzle, followed by snow in other areas.

Des Moines Schools posted a video announcing today’s snow day on twitter featuring Superintendent Thomas Ahart and his wife Jami Bassman Ahart. They’re are sitting at a piano, mimicking the characters Archie and Edith Bunker from the 1970s TV show “All in the Family.”

The video was posted on Twitter early this morning.