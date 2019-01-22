Former Urbandale insurance agent convicted of fraud

A former central Iowa Insurance agent has been convicted of fraud.

The Iowa Insurance Division says 48-year-old Joy Marie Heldt of Madrid was convicted for fraudulent submissions after an investigation found she used the identifying information of a client to complete an individual term life insurance application without that person’s consent.

Heldt was working in Urbandale at the time. She received a deferred judgment, two years probation, and was ordered to pay a 750 dollar fine.

The state insurance commissioner also permanently revoked her license.