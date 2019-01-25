Council Bluffs police investigating two cases where bodies were found

Authorities in southwestern Iowa’s Pottawattamie County are investigating the circumstances surrounding two separate deaths.

Police in Council Bluffs were called late Thursday morning to the scene of a vacant supermarket building, where a body was discovered as a crew was removing the store’s shelving and coolers. Authorities said the body appears to have been there for an extended period of time.

Also, early Thursday afternoon, Council Bluffs police conducting a welfare check on a person who had not been heard from for several days, entered the residence and located the body of a person who had died. The death is being investigated as suspicious. The person’s name has not been released, and the cause of death was unknown.

Autopsies on both individuals will conducted at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)