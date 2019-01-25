Injured Clinton firefighter released from hospital

Clinton firefighter Adam Cain, who was critically injured battling a a fire earlier this month, is being released from the hospital today.

A news release from Clinton City Hall says Cain has met with his surgery team, trauma team and physical therapy team. All have agreed that the 23-year-old Cain has done amazingly well in his healing process. They have decided he can be discharged and cleared to go home with follow-up outpatient therapy.

Clinton Fire Lieutenant Eric Hosette died while fighting the fire at the city’s ADM plant on January 5th. The incident is still under investigation. Hosette was 33.

(By Dave Vickers, KROS, Clinton)