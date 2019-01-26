Former assistant Marshall County Attorney has law license suspended

The Iowa Supreme Court has suspended the law license of a former assistant Marshall County attorney who is accused of sexually harassing women who worked for him.

The suspension for 42-year-old Benjamin Stansberry of Marshalltown is indefinite with no possibility of reinstatement for at least one year. The court grievance commission found Stansberry in 2016 went to a female prosecutor’s house with his son and asked her to watch his child while he went inside to use the bathroom. He then took underwear from her home and also photographed other pairs of her undergarments.

The ruling says Stansberry snuck into the office of two other women prosecutors and went through their personal bags and took photographs of their underwear to use for his own sexual gratification. The commission also found Stansberry had failed to keep up with cases and some were dismissed.

Stansberry must meet all the requirements under the court rules and provide an evaluation from a licensed healthcare professional verifying his fitness to practice law before his license could be restored.