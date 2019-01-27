Drake women stay unbeaten in MVC

The Drake women’s basketball team closed January with a 78-47 road win over Evansville Sunday afternoon at the Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

Drake (15-4, 7-0 MVC) was led in scoring by Becca Hittner’s (Urbandale, Iowa) game-high 21 points with Sara Rhine (Eldon, Mo.) narrowly behind with her seventh double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Maddy Dean (Jordan, Minn.) had 11 points and a team-high five assists while Monica Burich (Roseville, Minn.) just missed a double-double with nine points and a career-high 11 rebounds.

Freshman Makayla Wallace scored a team-high 12 points for Evansville (2-17, 0-8 MVC).