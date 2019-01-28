Drivers from Johnston and Des Moines die in accidents

A man from central Iowa was killed in a single-vehicle crash early this morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says the car was traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 80 just west of the Johnston exit in northwest Des Moines. About a quarter to one, the driver lost control of the Grand AM and hit a light pole. The driver, identified as 31-year old Joshua Peterson of Johnston, was ejected though he had been wearing a seat belt. Peterson died at the scene.

Des Moines police are still looking into a crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver and left his son injured.

Police say the car was driving along Grand Avenue near the governor’s mansion when it went out of control, over a concrete retaining wall and crashed onto a parking lot below.

The driver, 32-year-old Grant Stokka of Des Moines, was killed, while his eight-year-old son survived with minor injuries. Investigators say it does not appear speed, road conditions or impairment were factors, but they believe another vehicle may’ve caused Stokka to quickly veer. Witnesses are asked to come forward.