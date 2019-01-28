Nebraska child dies in Cass County accident

A child was killed when a vehicle carrying eight people from Nebraska crashed along an icy interstate in southwestern Iowa’s Cass County last night.

All of the victims were from Grand Island, Nebraska.

The Iowa State Patrol reports a 2004 GMC driven by 40-year-old Jesus Cantero-Perez was traveling west on I-80 at around 10:30 p.m. near the Marne exit, when the vehicle went out of control due to freezing rain/icy conditions. The vehicle entered the ditch and rolled onto its passenger side. A passenger in the vehicle, nine-year-old Joshua Tavares, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

Canter-Perez, and his passengers, 35-year-old Wendy Tavares, 11-year-old Ashley Tavares, 12-year-old Kimberly Tavares, 11-year-old Yamilet Cantero, 15-year-old Jonathan Tavares, and 10-year-old Emanuel Cantero, were all injured in the crash. Four of the injured children were not wearing seat belts. Both adults were buckled-up.

The injured were transported by Marne and Walnut Rescue to the Cass County Memorial Hospital, in Atlantic.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)