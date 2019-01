The overnight stops for this summer’s RAGBRAI were announced this weekend.

The 47th annual bicycle ride that draws around 10,000 registered participants is scheduled for July 21 to 27. This year, cyclists will pedal across southern Iowa, starting in Council Bluffs and end in Keokuk. The other overnight host cities are Atlantic, Winterset, Indianola, Centerville, Fairfield and Burlington.

Further details on the route, including pass-through towns, will be revealed in March.