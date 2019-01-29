Council Bluffs police ask for public’s help in man’s murder

Authorities in southwestern Iowa have identified a man who was found dead last week in his apartment.

Council Bluffs police were called to a residence last Thursday to check on a man who had not been heard from in days. Inside the home they found the body of 38-year-old Adam Angeroth, of Council Bluffs. His death was deemed a homicide after authorities found evidence of foul play, but the manner of death was not released.

Anyone with information regarding Angeroth’s death is encouraged to call detectives at 712-328-4728, or CrimeStoppers at 712-328-STOP (7867) to remain anonymous.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)