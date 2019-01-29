Iowa brothers face serious sex crime charges in Missouri

An Iowa man has been arrested in central Missouri and charged with committing a series of sex crimes over a three-and-a-half-year period.

Twenty-one Enos Yoder of Bloomfield, Iowa, was arrested at a residential treatment facility east of Versailles, Missouri. Enos Yoder and his brother, 18-year-old Alfred Yoder, are charged with sex crimes in Daviess County. Alfred is being held in the Monroe County, Iowa.

The brothers are facing felony charges of rape, incest, sodomy, child molestation, sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15 and statutory rape. Investigators say the crimes happened from November of 2014 until March of 2018 when the Yoder brothers lived with their family outside of Hamilton, Missouri.

(By J.T. Gerlt, KTKS, Versailles, Missouri)