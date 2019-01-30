Former Hawkeye Austin Blythe prepares for Super Bowl LIII

Former Iowa standout Austin Blythe says playing for the Hawkeyes under coach Kirk Ferentz has prepared him for football’s biggest stage. Blythe is a starting guard for the Los Angeles Rams and they play the New England Patriots Sunday night in Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta.

“Coach Ferentz just really preaches details and fundamentals”, said Blythe. “And that is really what the NFL is about.”

The Rams had one of the NFL’s top offenses all season but Blythe feels the offensive line has played its best in the playoffs.

“I think we just kind of fell back on our technique and fundamentals”, added Blythe. “I think it has really shown the last two games.”

The native of Williamsburg was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 and is wrapping up his second season with the Rams.