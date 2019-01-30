Nebraskan faces drugs charges after driving onto lawn of Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

A Nebraska man is jailed on drug charges after his vehicle crashed on the lawn of a sheriff’s office in southwest Iowa.

Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says 36-year-old Jeffrey Sidney of Plattsmouth was driving westbound on the Highway 275 bypass near Sidney. Authorities say he lost control of his vehicle and wrecked, landing in the front lawn of the Fremont County Law Enforcement Center.

Following an investigation, deputies say Sidney was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was walked from the lawn into the jail and is being held on $1,600 bond.

(By Ryan Matheny, KMA, Shenandoah)