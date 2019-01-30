Police chief says Marshalltown teen died after falling from tower

Marshalltown police have released more information on a teenager who was found dead after a five-day search.

Police Chief Mike Tupper talked about the findings in the death of 13-year old Corey Brown. “When you look at the preliminary autopsy results coupled with the investigation facts that we’ve uncovered — it is clear that Corey Brown died from a significant head injury after he fell from a considerable distance, after climbing onto a communication tower,” according to Tupper.

Police say Brown went over a fence and climbed the tower in a secluded area where his body was found Sunday morning. Brown left his home in the evening on January 22nd — after what was reported as a typical parent-teen dispute. Police are still waiting on results of chemical tests following the autopsy — but say there is no indication of criminal activity.

(By Ken Huge, KFJB, Marshalltown)