Chase near Sergeant Bluff ends with two ‘Most Wanted’ felons in jail

Two felons listed on the U.S. Marshall’s “Most Wanted” list were caught after a high-speed chase that started in Sergeant Bluff and ended nearly 30 miles later in Le Mars.

The two have been identified as Gabriel Verbeski and Chase Riessen. They were seen driving a pickup truck and was clocked at going over 100 mph as they entered Le Mars. Police officers gave chase as the two tried to elude officers by traveling through streets and across residents lawns. The two left the pickup and fled on foot and were chased by both Le Mars Police officers and Plymouth County Sheriff’s deputies.

They were arrested a short time later, and taken to the Plymouth County Jail. Verbeski had felony warrants for running away from the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility for a third time. Chase Riessen is also wanted on felony warrants for running away from Sioux City’s Residential Treatment Facility after assaulting two staff members. A woman identified as Holly Vandehoef was with the two felons, and was also arrested at the scene.

The three face multiple drug charges, plus eluding. Additional charges are pending.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)